FRDI Bill 2017: A new financial tweak

Bill states the insured limit will be set in consultation with the RBI
Close on the heels of demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST) another tweak in the financial architecture of the country is set to be unveiled. It is Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill 2017.
The Bill proposes to create a new framework for overseeing financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial services companies and stock exchanges in case of insolvency.
The Bill suggests for constitution of a new supervisory body christened as Financial Resolution Corporation (FRC) which will deal with liquidation and resolution of financial institutions.
It has been widely reported in media that FRC will surpass the powers of RBI and other agencies dealing with the financial regulation. For the depositors, however, the Bill has created widespread fear, apprehension and panic that the government is mulling to liquidate the banks and the deposits of the banks will be frozen because of the ‘bail-in’ clause.
Apparently the contentious bill does not rather specify that the money of depositors will be arbitrarily used to save the falling banks.
Before I shed light on some of the key provisions of the proposed Bill it is important to understand the background of the move.
Joseph Eugene Stiglitz, noble laureate and a professor at Columbia University was appointed as the Chairman of the Commission on Reforms of the International Monetary and Financial System on September 21, 2009, shortly after 2008 global financial crisis.
The recommendations of the Stiglitz Commission covered a gamut of short-term mitigation to deep structural changes in the global economic and financial order.
One of the deliverables of the commission was establishment of ‘early-warning systems’ in the financial ecosystems around the world.
Subsequently, the G-20 at its Cannes Summit in 2011 endorsed some of the key recommendations of the Commission including planting of early warning systems.
Accordingly, many G20 countries including USA, UK, Germany, France and others set up such institutional mechanisms to thwart potential crisis and the latest entrant to the list is India with FRDI Bill.
One may ask why do we need this bill and what will be its impact on our lives. Given the peculiar nature of financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies and pension funds which deal with sensitive public deposits, need for robust financial ecosystem cannot be overlooked.
Also the modern financial system is highly interconnected and failure in one sector tends to have a domino effect potentially unnerving the entire economy.
Therefore, financial institutions, because of their very nature, necessitated a separate resolution mechanism. Under the draft bill FRC has been equipped with both traditional tools such as liquidation, merger or amalgamation, transfer of assets and liabilities to a healthy entity as well as innovative tools such as bridge service provider, run-off for insurance companies, and bail-in to cure the sickness of a financial institution and protect it from falling.
However, among these five tools only the ‘bail-in’ clause has caught the public imagination and is widely debated in the country. What is missing however in these debates is the choice of a tool will squarely be dependent on the risk profile of a financial institution.
The FRC will classify a financial institution on its risk of failure. It has five types of classification scheme given in the bill: low, moderate, material, imminent and critical risk profile.
Importantly the FRC will take over the management of a company once it is deemed ‘critical.’ This entails that the ill health of a financial institution can be caught early on, rather than allowing it to get sicker and then suddenly come to the brink and fail causing breakdown in the whole financial system.
Particularly FRC will be more focused on those institutions which fall under ‘too big to fall’ category. Reserve Bank of India labels such banks as Domestic-systemically Important Banks (D-SIB).
Presently, SBI, ICICI Bank Ltd and HDFC are tagged as ‘too big to fall’ banks. Such classification means the collapse of these lenders could have a cascading impact on the entire financial system and the economy.
Considering their status D-SIBs are mandated to maintain a progressively higher share of risk-weighted assets as tier-i equity, which is a measure of bank’s core capital.
Most of these issues have been neglected in the TV and newspaper debates and have rather disproportionately focused on sub-section 7 of section 52 which deals with ‘Bail-in’. The term ‘bail-in’ is diametrically opposite to very well known phrase ‘bail-out’.
Post 2008 financial crisis the word ‘bail-out’ received immense currency worldwide. In order to support institutions which were sick and about to fall, governments in consultations with regulators infused huge public funds to keep them afloat.
Such infusions were widely seen as condoning bank managements for their financial misadventures or ‘moral hazards’.
Naturally one would wonder if management takes risky bets and results into massive losses it should be shareholders and creditors of that institution rather than the taxpayers bearing the brunt.
This scenario has forced governments to seek other solutions like ‘bail-in’.
Bail-in in its simplest form connotes overriding the rights of the shareholders of the firm by agencies like FRC. This could mean writing down of a company’s equity and debt to absorb losses, or converting debt into equity.
Since bank deposit is a liability or a debt for the bank so the question is whether the money of depositors will also be used for ‘bail-in’?
Understandably, bewilderment is ubiquitous among the depositors about the safety of their money thanks to selective reporting by some media houses.
Today, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures bank deposits up to Rs 1 lakh. This means in the event of a bank failure, deposits exceeding Rs 1 Lakh shall be frozen.
In banking parlance depositors beyond this sum are considered to be ‘unsecured creditors’. The Bill seeks repealing of Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Act, 1961, and entrusts its functioning to FRC.
The Bill nevertheless has not specified the insured amount yet, but it is unlikely to be lower than that amount, as the limit was set way back in 1993.
The bill states the insured limit will be set in consultation with the RBI which will be keenly watched by various stakeholders in the coming days.
The FRDI Bill, first introduced in LokSabha in August this year, is currently undergoing scrutiny by a joint parliamentary committee.
Author is Assistant Professor (Commerce) and teaches at Government Degree College Kupwara.
