About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

Published at November 04, 2018 11:38 AM 0Comment(s)1356views


Fraudster arrested after four-year-long hunt in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A fraudster, allegedly involved in issuing fake no-objection certificate (NOC) related to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA), was arrested after a four-year-long hunt here, police said Sunday.

Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Diwar village of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, was arrested from Nikki Mohalla in Sidhra locality of the city Saturday,a spokesperson of the Crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.


He said Qadir was wanted in a case registered in 2014 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code including cheating, forgery for purpose of cheating and using as genuine a forged document.

"The accused is involved in issuing fake NOC relating to the JDA land located at Sidhra Majeen," he said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top