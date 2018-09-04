Framing journalist Asif Sultan gross abuse of power: KWJA

Get - On the Play Store.
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Arif Alvi won the presidential election of the country on Tuesday, according to official TV channel PTV News and initial reports of vote counting. Three candidates competed for the post of the 13th president of the countr...More
B Srinivas was Tuesday appointed the new intelligence chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, replacing Abdul Gani Mir who has been shifted to police headquarters.In an order issued Tuesday, Srinivas, a 1990 batch officer, has been appointed as the additional director general...More
A youth was electrocuted to death inHajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday. Officials said Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh died of electric shockwhen he was repairing an electric wire in Baharabad area of Hajin Gohal village todayafternoon. He later succumed to his ...More
Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) has strongly condemned the framing of journalist Aasif Sultan on concocted charges after five days of illegal detention at Police Station Batamloo in Srinagar, and described the framing as a gross abuse of power by police. "The ...More
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on the CRPF party in Sangrama area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday. "Cadres of the outfit attacked the CRPF party at Sangrama chowk in which five CRPF personnel suffered inju...More
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption against Major Leetul Gogoi will be dealt with sternly. "Talking about Major Gogoi, I had clearly said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption will be dealt with sternly. A ...More
An alleged hardcore criminal was arrested and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.Yogeshwar Singh alias 'Jaibu', a resident of Udh Mandi village of Vijaypur, was arrested on Monday by a special police team and wa...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it had recovered a policeman's missing rifle. A policeman was placed under suspension in Poonch town last week after his service rifle went missing from the district police lines. "We have recovered the missing weapon from a local...More
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who doesnt carry a cellphone, on Tuesday said soldiers could not be denied access to the social media and they should be allowed to use smartphones within a line of controlled discipline. He said the Indian Army needed to make optimal u...More
The lawmakers in Pakistan are set to elect the 13th president of the country by a secret ballot on Tuesday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up polling stations at the Parliament House and four provincial assemblies (Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pak...More
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3.The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recomm...More
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area. It exploded injur...More
The founder of the Haqqani militant network has died after several years of illness, the Afghan Taliban has announced. Jalaluddin Haqqani was a significant militant figure in Afghanistan and had close ties to both the Taliban and Al Qaeda, the BBC reported. "Just as he endur...More
The rupee on Tuesday slumped 16 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 71.37 on strong demand for the U.S. currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a record low of 71.24 against a dollar, down from its previous close of 71.21...More
Authorities closed colleges and higher secondary schools in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday after a youth was killed in clashes with government forces. Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed in firing by the government forces on Monday in Gus...More
Train service was suspended on Tuesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. However, all trains will chug in north Kashmir as per schedu...More
The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) candidate Arif Alvi won the presidential election of the country on Tuesday, according to official TV channel PTV News and initial reports of vote counting. Three candidates competed for the post of the 13th president of the countr...More
B Srinivas was Tuesday appointed the new intelligence chief of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, replacing Abdul Gani Mir who has been shifted to police headquarters.In an order issued Tuesday, Srinivas, a 1990 batch officer, has been appointed as the additional director general...More
A youth was electrocuted to death inHajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday. Officials said Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh died of electric shockwhen he was repairing an electric wire in Baharabad area of Hajin Gohal village todayafternoon. He later succumed to his ...More
Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) has strongly condemned the framing of journalist Aasif Sultan on concocted charges after five days of illegal detention at Police Station Batamloo in Srinagar, and described the framing as a gross abuse of power by police. "The ...More
Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) claimed responsibility for the grenade attack on the CRPF party in Sangrama area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday. "Cadres of the outfit attacked the CRPF party at Sangrama chowk in which five CRPF personnel suffered inju...More
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption against Major Leetul Gogoi will be dealt with sternly. "Talking about Major Gogoi, I had clearly said that any case of moral turpitude and corruption will be dealt with sternly. A ...More
An alleged hardcore criminal was arrested and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday.Yogeshwar Singh alias 'Jaibu', a resident of Udh Mandi village of Vijaypur, was arrested on Monday by a special police team and wa...More
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it had recovered a policeman's missing rifle. A policeman was placed under suspension in Poonch town last week after his service rifle went missing from the district police lines. "We have recovered the missing weapon from a local...More
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, who doesnt carry a cellphone, on Tuesday said soldiers could not be denied access to the social media and they should be allowed to use smartphones within a line of controlled discipline. He said the Indian Army needed to make optimal u...More
The lawmakers in Pakistan are set to elect the 13th president of the country by a secret ballot on Tuesday. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up polling stations at the Parliament House and four provincial assemblies (Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pak...More
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra Tuesday sent a letter to the Central government recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor.Justice Gogoi will be sworn in as the next CJI on October 3.The CJI has written to the Ministry of Law and Justice endorsing and recomm...More
Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and a civilian were injured on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said. Militants hurled a grenade at the CRPF party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area. It exploded injur...More
The founder of the Haqqani militant network has died after several years of illness, the Afghan Taliban has announced. Jalaluddin Haqqani was a significant militant figure in Afghanistan and had close ties to both the Taliban and Al Qaeda, the BBC reported. "Just as he endur...More
The rupee on Tuesday slumped 16 paise against the dollar to trade at a life-time low of 71.37 on strong demand for the U.S. currency. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a record low of 71.24 against a dollar, down from its previous close of 71.21...More
Authorities closed colleges and higher secondary schools in Jammu Kashmir's Pulwama district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday after a youth was killed in clashes with government forces. Fayaz Ahmad Wani, 26, was killed in firing by the government forces on Monday in Gus...More
Train service was suspended on Tuesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where a youth was killed during a protest triggered by cordon and search operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. However, all trains will chug in north Kashmir as per schedu...More