About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Framing journalist Asif Sultan gross abuse of power: KWJA

Published at September 04, 2018 05:16 PM 0Comment(s)1137views


Framing journalist Asif Sultan gross abuse of power: KWJA

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Kashmir Working Journalist Association (KWJA) has strongly condemned the framing of journalist Aasif Sultan on concocted charges after five days of illegal detention at Police Station Batamloo in Srinagar, and described the framing as a gross abuse of power by police.
 
"The illegal detention, subsequent arrest, and the framing is another instance of the police harassment against journalists in Kashmir who work under challenging conditions," KWJA said in statement.
 
Sultan was, according to his family, picked up from his home in Batamaloo locality of Srinagar during a midnight raid on Monday
 
As per KWJA statement Sultan was kept in illegal detention and questioned about some stories he has reported.
 
After dilly-dallying his release, on Saturday, police announced through a statement that Sultan has been formally arrested in connection with an FIR lodged at the police station Batamaloo.
 
"The police statement, while giving hush-hush details, discloses that allegations of very serious nature, including complicity in harboring terrorists have been leveled against him," KWJA statement reads.
 
KWJA said a police official supervising the whole investigation has falsely asserted that  Sultan had been called for questioning for three days and released in the evenings, a claim that cannot be corroborated from any sources.
 
"Sultan's family and the organization, he works for, have maintained that Aasif was illegally detained all along, and had been consistently questioned about his reportage and his political ideology,"KWJA said.
 
KWJA said the charges leveled against Sultan  are not only baseless but also betray a vendetta against local journalists.
 
KWJA claimed  the the information gathered by them has revealed that the formal arrest and charges were made, after an argument happened over his illegal detention between a police official and editor of news magzine, who was accompanied by a known civil society activist Sushobha Barve.  
 
KWJA said the SP South Srinagar misbehaved with both Barve and Showkat after being questioned about the illegal detention and police demand of reporting sources to the police.
 
"The sequence of events suggests that the malafide charges against Aasif were made in a vendetta, to satiate the bruised ego of the police official," KWJA said.
 
"It is unfortunate that an innocent reporter is being victimized in this process. His career and freedom are at stake," KWJA said.
 
Terming Sultan's arrest as 'gross abuse of power', KWJA is demanding intervention from the state police chief, the Governor of J&K, the human rights bodies, and national and international media and rights watchdogs. 
 
KWJA is also demanding withdrawal of the case unconditionally, and stern action against concerned police official.
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top