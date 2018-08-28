Framing environmental policy

Sheeraz Alaie Trichal
The anthropogenic activities in the current era have highly altered the structure and function of the natural environments to fulfill human needs. The environmental effects are hence mostly linked with economic externalities.
This issue has left the nature in an alarming and threating condition due to the rise of major havocs like climate change, global warming, biodiversity loss, water, air and soil pollution.
In response to these problems, the conservation of nature and its assets has remained a prime agenda both in millennium development goals and in sustainable development goals at the global level.
Each country in the world should formulate such strategies, policies, and regulations leading to achieve sustainable development hence conserving nature and the environment.
However, it is not yet observed empirically and practically especially in the developing countries due to improper policies.
Taking the example of India, it has environmental policy rollbacks due to which it ranks 177 out of 180 countries in Environmental Performance Index this year. It shows unworthiness and non-productive national policies, hence inciting to frame regional policies at the state level.
For the state of Jammu and Kashmir, framing and implementing the environmental policies is novel, as it has not yet practiced such policy scenario.
The basic module to frame environmental policy is to consider the upright advancement of the environment, economy, and human health. It should be kept in mind that the present policies should be based on the integrative ideas of science, technology, and innovations.
The objective of policies should focus to control pollution and promote conservation and sustainability of the environment. As in advanced nations, strategies have recently addressing sustainability, climate change, and biodiversity and forest management.
In Jammu Kashmir, landscapes, lakes, forests, mountains and clean air are associated with quality of life. This natural environment acts as an integral part of the state's beautification identity and it needs to safeguard such heritage.
Due to the external intense pressure on such natural resources to satisfy human needs and greed, it provokes to bring in the concept of sustainable development at the regional basis in the state.
Few economic sectors exerted with more economic externalities are agriculture, urbanisation, industry, transport and tourism. All such sectors are involved in polluting or disturbing the nature in one or the other way.
The state economy is mostly based on the exploitation of natural resources and on a resource-intense mode of agricultural/horticultural production and exportation.
It emerges the idea that the farmers should be provided with innovative ideas and tools to limit the permanent damage caused by their land use.
The concept of sustainable agriculture should be more focused in the policy draft in order to limit the water, soil and air contamination, which is a serious issue of the current era.
It can be promoted by providing appropriate pollution limiting tools and technologies, knowledge (both formal and informal) and innovative methods within the farming practices.
Public awareness and their participatory role in efforts to improve environmental protection and understanding are very much crucial.
The current policy draft 2018 framed sounds good but it needs to accommodate the pathways and strategies of public awareness and participation.
As discussed earlier, that various sectors are responsible for the deteriorating the environment. The control measures should be liable at distinct sectoral level but the analysis should take the approach from sectoral to systemic dimensions.
Engagement of institutions and developing the linkages within different institutions may help in strengthening the worth of policy benchmarking.
The policy draft should accommodate the trends to interlink the NGOs, universities and other institutions involved in research and development of sustainable development issues. Public-private participation to exchange ideas and knowledge at the state and national level should be targeted.
It will promote cooperation and understanding with the public and government agencies in developing economically feasible and environmentally sound pollution treatment objectives.
Technology foresight and scenario building in case of environmental issues within sustainable measures need to be included in the policy draft.
One more important content to include is the formulation of sustainable finance for the funding and investment from state, national or international bodies.
Finally, adding that the policy should be framed on a multi-content mission, promoting its subjectivity by regularly monitoring and updating.
Let us wake up to maintain the quote, “Agar Firdaus Bar Roo-E ZameenAst, HameenAst-O HameenAst-O HameenAst.”
Author is a Ph.D Scholar in Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, Central University of Gujarat