Frame marketing strategy for handicraft products: Advisor Vyas

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 28:
Advisor to Governor B B Vyas Tuesday directed for framing a comprehensive marketing strategy so that the handicraft, handloom and other handmade craft items from J&K can be marketed in very effective manner pan India and globally.
The Advisor was speaking at the 123th and 65th Board of Directors meetings of Handicrafts (Sale and Export) Corporation and J&K Handloom Development Corporation respectively.
Principal Secretary Finance Naveen K Chowdhary, Principal secretary Industries Shailendra Kumar, Director Handloom Development Department, Rubina Kousar, Managing Director J&K Handloom Development Corporation Rakesh Sharma, Director Finance (Budget), Imtiyaz Ahmed Wani, Director Handicrafts, Mushtaq Ahmed, Managing Director Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Corporation, Ishtiyaq Hussain Drabu, Chairman Kashmir Chamber of Commerce& Industry, Chairman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and other officials attended the meeting.
He directed the MD Handicrafts S&E to go for reprofiling of showrooms which includes location specific plans, analysis of sale and demand of products in each branch. He these measures would ensure that the products of the state are marketed properly and a sale receipt of the corporations registers a marked increase which would eventually ensure that these corporations are on the path of self-sustainment.
The Advisor also asked the Handloom Development Corporation to work on the finesse of the products including better switching and designing so that with the enhanced value of the products coupled with better marketing strategies will fetch better returns for the corporation.
Saying that accountability should be the hallmark of the corporation, The Branch heads should be made responsible and accountable for achievement of fixed target and any failure in achieving the given target should be brought into notice of higher authorities.
To increase the employability and providing better platform to the artisans to sell their products, the meeting decided to purchase goods from local artisans.
While directing officers to explore various other non- conventional marketing methods, the Advisor directed for devising a mechanism and get in touch with leading e-commerce websites, so that the ambit of marketing of handicraft and handloom products is broadened and it also is popularized among the young generation.