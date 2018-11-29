Fourth edition of KWFF starts at Tagore hall

Farooq, Bollywood stars attend opening ceremony
Mir BaseeratSrinagar, Nov 28:
The 4th edition of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF) started at Tagore Hall, Srinagar on Wednesday.
The film festival was inaugurated by the former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. It is a seven-day long festival and will conclude on 4th December 2018. Various eminent artists and celebrities attended the inaugural function.
Farooq Abdullah, while addressing the audience said that he will take every step to help people of the valley in preserving art and culture.
Deputy Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Sheikh Imran, and Dr Sameer Kaul were the guests of honor.
Bollywood celebrities including Tabu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Raju Chadda, Rahul Mittra, Raj Bansal, Nagesh Bhonsle, Rajat Kapur, Vaani Tripathi, and Ashok Kaul were also part of the film festival.
Bollywood actress Tabu, while speaking to the audience, said that she always loves to visit the valley. “Kashmir is like home to me and I feel privileged to be here. No doubt people are inviting me to the valley, but I personally love to be here.”
Founder and Director of KWFF, Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan said that his aim is to encourage young talent and provide a conducive atmosphere to the future generations of Kashmir to prove their talent in this sector. “By the will of God I will make every effort to take the festival to the highest level,” said Khan.
Other guests also spoke on the occasion and praised the efforts of Khan. Madhur Bhandarkar’s film "Indu Sarkar" was screened on the opening of the festival.