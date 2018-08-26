Four youths arrested in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The security forces on Sunday said they have arrested four youths who had joined militant ranks recently, from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
“On receipt of credible information about four newly recruited militants being guided by three militants of Al Badr for a planned exfiltration, the army in a joint operation with police laid an ambush and trapped the four militants alongwith warlike stores” army’s Srinagar based defense spokesman in a statement issued here said.
After a brief gunfight, extreme restraint was exercised and opportunity given to the militants to surrender. While the four newly recruited militants surrendered, the three Al Badr militants deserted the new recruits and fled under cover of fire, the spokesman said.
Search operation is underway to trace the fleeing militants, the spokesman said.
Earlier, an official said that a joint team of SOG and army has launched a cordon in Nag Dagi forests of Kalaroos late Saturday night following the inputs about the presence of four Handwara youths, whose pictures wielding gun goes viral on social media while announcing to join the militant outfit Al Badr yesterday.
“Today wee hours the joint team overpowered all the four youths from the forest area and taken into custody for further questioning,” he had said.
The official had said that arms and ammunition included one AK rifle and four grenades were also recovered from their possession.
The official had identified the arrested persons as Umar Bashir Sheikh (23) of Chotipora, Handwara, Danish Khazer Sheikh (22), Waseem Ahmad Khan (23) of Chotipora, Handwara and Tahir Habib Bhat of Khuru.
The official had said that among the four Waseem is an MBA student while as Umar has done diploma in Operation Theater (OT).
SSP Operations, Kupwara district, Shafqat Hussain had also confirmed the arrest of all the four youth during the CASO but refused to divulge further details. (GNS)