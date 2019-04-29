Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

April 29, 2019 | Agencies

Four youths were injured when government forces burst teargas shells and fired pellets on Monday to disperse demonstrators, who were trying to disrupt polling in Kulgam in the second phase of three phase election in Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency.

Official source said that people, mostly youth, hit the streets at village Kujjar in Kulgam and tried to disrupt the polling. However, forces and state police personnel deployed in strength in the area immediately swung into action and resorted to lathicharge followed by bursting of teargas shells.

However, when the demonstrators, who were pelting stones refused to disperse, forces fired pellets, they said, adding four youths received pellet injuries.

[Representational Pic]