Four youth missing in Sopore

July 01, 2019 | Agencies

Two cousins were among four boys missing in apple township of Sopore in this north Kashmir district since Sunday, official sources said.

They said Ayan Amin Parmoo his cousin Furkan Tariq Parimoo, Faheem Farooq and Athar Ahad went missing from their houses from Sunday morning. However, despite searches they could not be traced, they said.

Ayan Amin is in 12th grade while the rest are in classes Xth and XIth.