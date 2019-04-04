Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

April 04, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Government forces detained four youth from Vehil village of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday night.

Locals said that the four youth Anayatullah Malik son of Mohammad Syed Malik, Tanveer Ahmad Wagay son of Gh. Hussain Wagay, Sajad Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Hamid Khan, all residents of Vehil and Muzafar Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Hassan Mir of Choudrigund village were detained during night raids.

Earlier, five persons Asif Malik, Faheem Shah, Umar Shafi Rather and Akib Shah, all residents of Vehil village were detained from their houses during a raid on Tuesday night.

Another person, Adil Nazeer was detained from Nowgam Shopian on Wednesday morning.

A police official said that the youth were detained for questioning in connection with militancy related incidents.