Four weapons go missing from former MLC’s Srinagar residence

AgenciesSrinagar
Four weapons have gone missing from the residence of former MLC Muzaffar Parray at Jawaharnagar area of Srinagar city.
Official sources told a local news agency that four AK-47 rifles have gone missing from the guard room of the former legislator’s official residence at J-13 Govt Quarters Jawahar Nagar.
“We are investigating as to how these weapons went missing,” SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray told the news agency.
Meanwhile, official sources told the news agency that all the four policemen, in which three are from security wing and another from District Police Sopore posted at the MLCs residence, have been summoned for questioning while the authorities have ordered an enquiry to ascertain the incident.
Earlier, a Special Police Officer (SPO) guarding the Srinagar residence of a PDP MLA, Aijaz Ahmad Mir, decamped with seven AK assault rifles and a pistol on September 28.
