Four ULB poll candidates being not allowed to pull out nominations, held hostage at BJP leader's house in Pahalgam: Families

BJP leader terms it drama by NC, PDP activists
Shafat MirAnantnag
Four candidates from Pahalgam area, who had filed their nomination papers for 3rd phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, are being prevented from withdrawing their nominations from Pahalgam Municipal committee.
Rising Kashmir has learnt that the four candidates affiliated with BJP including two females intend to withdraw their nomination papers. They, however, are bring prevented from doing so.
The candidates said they have been held hostage at the guarded residence of a BJP MLC, Sofi Yousuf at in Khanabal government colony in Anantnag district.
“The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 3rd (Wednesday) but we were whisked away by police from our homes yesterday afternoon on the pretext of completing the formalities for withdrawal of nomination at Anantnag DC office and since we held hostage at Sofi’s residence,” one of the candidates said.
He said they want to keep us hostage until the deadline of withdrawal of nomination papers ends at 3 pm today and may let us go after that.
“We were tricked into filing nominations and now we want to withdraw our names without anyone’s coercion and totally at our will,” the candidate said.
Eight candidates are contesting in municipal committee Pahalgam for 13 designated wards, all of whom are affiliated with BJP.
The last date for filing the nomination ended on Saturday as two of the municipal committees in Pulwama district which includes Tral and Awantipora while four in Anantnag district, comprising Mattan, Seer, Aishmuqam and Pahalgam are going for polls in the third phase on the 13th of this month.
A worried relative of one of the candidates said they are now heading to meet the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag regarding this issue so the withdrawal papers are accepted.
“Our kin (poll candidate) were lured with money as they were promised some sort of an engagement for municipal jobs with 20 lakh rupees initially if they win these elections and afterwards 20,000 per month as a salary,” the relative alleged.
He said the ones who are contesting are mostly illiterates and my nephew, who is among the candidates, has studied till 4th class only and he had no idea that it was some political process.
“We met Tehsildar Pahalgam today and he refused to accept the withdrawal application since the presence of candidate is a must for it. Our kin (poll candidate) cannot come personally as they are still held up inside Sofi’s residence. We went to meet DC Anantnag in this regard but we are told that he is busy in some meeting and may only meet us after an hour or so, which clearly seems a time buying process," said an Uncle of one of the candidates.
Meanwhile, BJP MLC Sofi Yousuf said that all the poll candidates (unopposed) were brought to his house by police.
“If a candidate has filed his form and wants to resign, he can do so later as well. This is a drama being played by PDP and NC people,” Yousuf told Rising Kashmir.
The Deputy Commissioner Anantnag declined the call of this reporter.