Four Stages of Knowledge: Issues, statistics, quality and solutions

The understanding of knowledge creation and dissemination contributes to wellbeing. Throughout history, the outcomes from statistics have transformed people’s lives and societies in multiple ways, as well as the natural environment.
This realisation has created a sustained demand among policy analysts and decision makers for documenting the level and nature of both human and financial resources that different countries, regions, firms and institutions devote to such endeavour, as a first step towards learning how to direct them towards desired objectives and supporting this evidence need through statistics.
The word statistics has several meanings. The word ‘Statistics’ is derived from the Latin word ‘Status’ which means a “Political State” clearly, statistics is closely linked with the administrative affairs of a state such as facts and figures regarding defense force, population, housing, food, financial resource
Statistics is a science of using information, discovered from studying numbers. There are two main functions and objectives of statistics, one is enlarging knowledge and experience and another one is to improve the precision of the ideas and polices that formulated different fields.
The functions and objectives are done by presenting the facts in a definite form, condensations of mass of figures, comparison, correlation, testing for formulation of polices and predication.
We live in this world with many problems. These problems are different to the individuals group of persons and regions. These problems can be known through individuals, group of persons and regions in terms of issues. The issues can be counted or highlighted through available information of individuals, group of persons or region.
The available information can be summarised in a lonely issue and can be counted in terms of figures and numerical values. These figures and numerical values have definitely meaning of the issues of individuals, group of persons or regions. These issues are depending upon the information of truthfulness and honesty of the individuals, group of persons or regions. The information of truthfulness and honesty is nothing but statistics.
Honesty means to hold one’s integrity, principles, beliefs, actions, and intentions. Honesty includes clearly communicating needs and goals.
Honesty refers to a facet of moral character and connotes positive and virtuous attributes such as integrity, truthfulness, straight forwardness, including straight forwardness of conduct, along with the absence of lying, cheating, theft, etc. Honesty also involves being trustworthy, loyal, fair, and sincere. Honesty is valued in many ethnic and religious cultures.
The level of honesty of a person, team and system has a direct and evident bearing on the work being undertaken by them. It matters not hardly that how advanced, modern, scientific or mechanical we are, the traits like honesty never lose their importance. Honesty is rated as “the best” in all the moral, ethical, philosophical, social, religious sectors of the world.
If all the people of our society exhibit honesty in their domestic, social, official matters, our society will be much better and more prosperous. Here I want to state that the loyalty of an employee towards his job is nothing but honesty. The accountability of the head of the family towards his family is nothing but honesty. The treatment by doctors avoiding spurious medicines, private practice etc. is a justified form of honesty.
A large number of examples can be quoted to show how honesty is within the reach and competence of everyone. There is no investment in honesty but the returns like peace of mind and satisfaction are guaranteed.
The world so far has not been able to set a scale for measurement of traits like honesty. Honesty is simply uncountable. It has neither any parameters nor any standards because “truth is truth”. Being a statistician I, will try to correlate honesty with statistics.
From the statistical point of view honesty is uncountable and has no particular parameters. The other uncountable matters are truthfulness, response, help, conduct of work etc. All these uncountable matters have a direct bearing of statistics.
Statistics is a term used to summarize a process of uncountable matters such as truthfulness, response, help, conduct of work etc.. Statistical analysis involves the process of gathering and evaluating information and then summarizing the information into a mathematical form.
Statistics is a science that pertains to the collection, analysis, interpretation or explanation, and presentation of data. In applying statistics to a scientific, industrial, or social problem, it is conventional to begin with population to be studied. Populations can have diverse topics. Statistics deals with all aspects of data including the planning of data collection in terms of surveys and census. A census collects information about every member of the population that is complete enumeration.
On the other side survey is a data collection activity involving a sample of the population. It might say a census is a 100 percent sample survey. When census data cannot be collected, statisticians collect data by developing specific survey termed as Sampling Surveys.
There are three main stakeholders for Quality Assurance namely Government, Establishments and Households. All the stakeholders have to play vital role in improving real quality of the Statistics collected or generated any other statistics. These stakeholders have individual importance in order to generate statistics with truth.
It is true that data is a powerful tool in management, decision-making, policy formulation only if quality has been observed at the time of collection of data. The quality depends upon the response of surveys. Hence there is strong relationship between the nature of informant and the quality of the data and ultimately affects the result of the surveys.
The second stakeholder of the quality assurance is the establishments. These establishments include the organised sector engaged in manufacturing, the un-organised sector units, service sector units etc. These units are bound to submit their annual returns to the many agencies for surveys and other administrative purposes. Balance sheets and profit and loss statement are the important document providing information regarding the unit.
On the other side, the data received or collected from establishments depends on the quality provide for compilation. It has been seen that establishments are not accountable or honest to provide real documents to the concerned agencies which affect the quality of the data and ultimately effect the planning and policy formulation. The establishments prepare different documents for different agencies.
For instance they prepare different documents or balance sheets for the tax authorities, statistics authority, bank authorities and other agencies. This is not justice on their part with the nation getting an under or over reporting data on their side is another big hurdle in the good planning and policy formulation.
All these things happen due to corruption, unaccountability and lack of sincerity on their part. The establishments should prepare only one balance sheet from their actual books of accounts so that quality assurances can be maintained at every level.
In respect of the third stake holder that is household or an individual the quality of data collected is also very poor. This is due to lack of public awareness. A person whenever approached by various statistical organisations either shows reluctance or under report or over reports the data.
For instance, in respect of consumer expenditure surveys the household over report the data while when approached for income or other factors they under report the data.
For the sake of quality assurance, the public should be made well aware about the importance of data they provided by them and their role in planning and policy formulation of the nation.
The final stages of finding knowledge and information are results or solutions which help to determine the society and wellbeing. The solutions depend upon the above stages of knowledge particularly statistics and quality of statistics gives us better understanding of issues.
We know that due to the transformation, liberalisation and globalization of economic activities, the existing activity scenario is rapidly changing which results new areas of study and their contribution to grass domestic products (GDP).
Further nowadays there are major changes in collection of statistics, for instance with the help of latest technology which helps to improve the quality of data and reduce the errors to some extent. It is responsible to all citizens to come forward and provide reliable data to statistical authorities as a when they approach on survey matters. These surveys are most important for planning and policy formation.
We have better education, valuable and old culture constraints, informal economy, well standard of living conditions and institutional setup society, why not we provide data to the authentic agencies for building the nation and region.
Author is Director, National Sample Survey Office (Field Operations Division) Regional office, Srinagar