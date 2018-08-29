About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four policemen killed as militants attack escort of DSP Hqrs Shopian

Published at August 29, 2018 03:21 PM 0Comment(s)3594views


Four policemen killed as militants attack escort of DSP Hqrs Shopian

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Four policemen were killed in a militant attack at Arhama in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.
 
Reports said that suspected militants opened fire upon the escort party of the DSP headquarters Shopian at Arhama village today in the afternoon.
 
In the attack, four cops suffered bullet wounds and were rushed to nearby hospital where all of them succumbed to injuries.
 
The escort party had gone to the area to repair a police vehicle when the incident occurred.
 
Meanwhile, official sources said that the militants after carrying out the attack decamped with three weapons.
 
A police officer also confirmed the incident and said that further details are being ascertained.
 
Soon after this incident whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top