Four policemen killed as militants attack escort of DSP Hqrs Shopian

Jaish-e-Mohammad Wednesday claimed responsibility for Shopian attack, saying that its cadres along with that of Hizbul Mujahideen carried out the attack that left four policemen dead on the spot. In a statement,JeMspokesman said that it was a joint attack by cadres of its ou...More
Traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restored after being suspended for over 10 hours owing to a landslide which struck the 270-km-long road in Udhampur district in the early hours of today, officials said.The landslide occurred at Kheri Passi Morh at ...More
All Government and Private Educational Institutions including Degree Colleges and schools in the territorial jurisdiction of District Bandipora shall remain closed on 30th & 31st August 2018 The orders to this regard have been issued by Districtrict Magistrate Bandipora...More
The state government has sought defermentof hearing on petitions challenging Article 35A scheduled to be heard by Supreme Court on August 31. State government through its counsel Shoeb Alam has filed an application asking the court to defer the hearing as State is preparing ...More
The service rifle of a constable has gone missing in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said today.An inquiry was ordered and a special investigation team was formed to recover the missing rifle, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Rajiv ...More
Four policemen were killed in a militant attack at Arhama in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday. Reports said that suspected militants opened fire upon the escort party of the DSP headquarters Shopian at Arhama village today in the afternoon. In the attack, four...More
An alleged criminal absconding arrest for over four years was nabbed in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said today. A police party raided Mearthavillage in Kathua district and arrested absconder SudershanKumar alias Banka, he said. The accused was decl...More
An alleged drug peddler was arrested today with 180 intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.During patrolling in Kathua, 180 Provonspas plus capsules were seized from Roshan alias Gama today, a police officer said.Police arrested the 32-year o...More
Over sixty people were injured during protests in Khudwani area of Kulgam district on Wednesday after clashes erupted between government forces and locals over militant killings in Anantnag. Two militants, including a top Hizbcommanderwere killed in a gunfight at Muniward lo...More
A police constable was arrested here with20-gramheroin, a police said today.He was identified as Special Grade Constable of 7thbattalion of JK Armed Police Nisar Ahmed, a resident of south Kashmir's Pulwama, they said.The arrest was made yesterday by a police team during a r...More
Scores of employees working in different government departmentsWednesdaystaged a protest march againstattempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution. The protesters under the banner of ‘Employees Joint Consultative Committee’ (EJCC) assembled at Pratap Pa...More
A 12th class girl was beaten up by a youth who also tried to molest her outside the Higher Secondary School Pakherpora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday. "Today morning a youth namely Nazim Ahmad Dar (20) son of Manzoor Ahmad Dar of Pakherpora, Charar-i-Shari...More
A fresh landslide struck Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district today, forcing closureof the strategically important and only all weatherroad connecting Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said. The major landslide occurred at Kheri Passi morharound 3 a...More
The NIA will seek remand of a deputy superintendent of Jammu jail who was arrested a day ago for a conspiracy to motivate youth to cross over to Pakistan. Lone will be produced before the special National Investigation Agency court in Jammu later on Wednesday to seek his pol...More
Two militants including top Hizb Commander Altaf Ahmad Dar Alias Altaf Kachroo resident of Redwani Kulgam has been killed in Anantnag gunfight. He was listed among the top militant commanders in most wanted list released by government forces. The other slain militant has b...More
Describing the Rohingya refugee situation as one of the worst humanitarian and human rights crises of the past year, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for international action to ensure Myanmar is held to account for the crimes of its security forces. Speaking at...More
Train service was suspended on Wednesday for security reasons in south Kashmir, where gunfight ensued between militants and government forces during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Ananatnag district early this morning. However, train service in north...More
An auto rikshaw driver was killed in a mishap at Hirri area of Batergam in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday morning. As per reports, a truck (Trailer vehicle) hit the autorickshaw at Hirri along the Trehgam-Kupwara highway today at around 6:15 am. In the misha...More
A gunfight broke out between government forces and militants in Anantnag district of south Kashmir early Wednesday morning. As per reports a joint team of Army's 1st RR, SOG and CRPF laid a seige at Binpora, Muniward area of Khanabal at around 5:00 am. Soon after the joint...More
