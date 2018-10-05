Four Points by Sheraton organizes trip for corporate & travel industry experts

Srinagar:
Four Points by Sheraton Srinagar, the plush destination in the city, in association with Go Air & Distant Holidays organized an experiential trip for corporate & travel industry experts. The panel of visitors included senior leadership from top travel agencies & corporate houses.
Syed Zulfiqar Ali, Hotel Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Srinagar mentioned, "Organizing this trip has offered an opportunity to interact with travel trade delegates and establish partnerships and will hopefully help boost tourism. We wanted people to come & experience the real comfortable & tourist friendly situation here. Our main endeavor was to showcase what city offers as a tourist destination and hence, an itinerary was thoughtfully curated to include all prominent features including a sightseeing tour to an eminent place Gulmarg, Shikara ride, Gandola ride, houseboat ride and a local market visit which includes showcasing the local handicrafts."
Lajpat Kumar from Le Passage To India expressed his confidence in bringing more tourist to Srinagar from other countries. It’s a great place with warm hospitality he said.
Rishi Khandelwal from Wishbone India is all geared up now to bring more corporate conferences in the city. He is also exploring opportunities to promote city as a country’s most sought after wedding destination.
Names of dignitaries that participated in trip include Director, Wish borne India Rishi Khandelwal, Managing Director, Earthen Experience Ripan Dhavan, Sr. Vice president LPTI Lajpat Kumar, COO Creative, Dimple Singh, Head Sales, Trans India Holidays Abhimanyu Mallick, Head Domestic Sales Destinos India, Bhoop, Head Admin Volvo Eicher Kaushal Gupta, Bennett Coleman Group Rishi Grover, Travel Head HMSI Sagar Malhotra, Admin Max Group Ashish Khullar, Admin Zee Group Mohd Arif, General Manager Ops Cox and Kings Nagendra Panwar and Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Geelani.