About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four photojournalists hit by pellets while covering clashes in Shopian

Published at January 22, 2019 12:32 PM 0Comment(s)1062views


Four photojournalists hit by pellets while covering clashes in Shopian

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least four photojournalists received pellet injuries while covering clashes near a gunfight site at Shirmaal village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

A photojournalist informed Rising Kashmir that they were covering clashes between civilians and forces near the gunfight sites when forces fired pellets, injuring four photojournalists.

The injured photojournalists were identified as Nisar-ul-Haq, who works for Srinagar-based daily Rising Kashmir and Waseem Andrabi of Hundustan Times. The identity of two others were not ascertained. 

“They recieved pellets on faces and other parts of body,” said the photojournalist.

The injured were taken to a nearby hostpital for  treatment. 

Earlier, clashes erupted between civilians and forces in the village following a gunfight in which three militants have ben reportedly killed.

 

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top