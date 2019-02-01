About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four people missing in Aru avalanche

Published at February 01, 2019 07:32 PM


Shafat Hussain

Pahalgam

Atleast four persons were swept away along with a bulldozer they were in after an avalanche hit on Pahalgam Aru road, as per local sources.

An official said the JCB bulldozer came under avalanche, which was in the area to clear the road up to Aru village.

The JCB has plunged into a deep gorge along with four people, who are missing now near Gudkhamb point on Aru Pahalgam road.

Rescue teams and several top officials including deputy commissioner Anantnag have reached the spot as rescue and retrieval operation is ongoing. 

