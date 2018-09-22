About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four passengers dead, seven others injured in Doda accident

Published at September 22, 2018 01:14 PM 0Comment(s)462views


Four passengers dead, seven others injured in Doda accident

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Four passengers were killed and seven others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Ganga Soti area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu region.
 
Reports said that the sumo (JK06-4986) overturned near Gangal Soti and rolled down into around 200 ft deep gorge.
 
In the mishap, four passengers died on the spot while as seven others were injured critically, they said.
 
Confirming the incident, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma said that four persons died on the spot and several others injured in the mishap.
 
He said that a rescue operation was immediately launched and injured has been evacuated to nearby SDH Gandoh where from they have been referred to district hospital Doda for specialized treatment.
 
Meanwhile, a police officer identified the deceased as Usha Devi (30) wife of Sukh Dev of Saroo Khal Jugassar, Mubarak Hussain (16) son of Shah Din of Alni village, Sapna Devi (22) wife of Chaman Lal of Sairu Khal Jugassar and  Povitra Devi (30) daughter of Amar Chand of Jugassar.
 
He said that a case has been registered and further investigations were taken up. (GNS)
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top