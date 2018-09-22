Four passengers dead, seven others injured in Doda accident

Get - On the Play Store.
Upping the ante on the Rafale issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani jointly carried out a “surgical strike” on the defenceforces. His renewed attack on Mr. Modi came a day after a French media rep...More
Four passengers were killed and seven others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Ganga Soti area of Gandoh in Doda district of Jammu region. Reports said that the sumo (JK06-4986) overturned near Gangal Soti and rolled down into...More
A complete shutdown is being observed in north Kashmir's Bandipora to protest the killing of five militants in a two-day long gunfight with forces. Reports said all the business establishments are shut while traffic is off the road. Five militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) we...More
Ten people, including four women, died and three others were injured after a vehicle veered off a road in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district Saturday, a police official said. The accident happened at Snail, three km from Kuddu on Tiyuni Road. The three injured, includi...More
UN chief Antonio Guterres will travel to India early next month, his first trip to the country as head of the world body that coincides with the commencement of events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The Secretary-General will arrive in New Delhi on Oc...More
A joint team of Army's 55RR, 53RR, 23 Para, SOG and CRPF's 182,183 BN launched cordon and search operation around more than half dozen villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning. Reports said that the government forces started massive search operation i...More
