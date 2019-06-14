Four newly recruited militants held in Baramulla

June 14, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Four newly recruited militants including two south Kashmir youths have been arrested by government forces in Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

They said that based on a specific input about the movement of the newly recruited group which was on their way to exfiltrate the Line of Control (LoC) via upper reachs of Limber area in Boniyar, a joint team of 161 TA army, Baramulla police and 53 bn of CRPF apprehended all of them late last night.

An army officer also confirmed the arrest of the four newly recruited militants in the area.

The officer identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar (22) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone (19) son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapren Shopian, Sameer Bhat (18) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra (19) son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan.

He said that after questioning the youths were handed over to police for further investigations and necessary action.

Pertinently, Sameer was missing since June 10 and his family had alsi filed a report in police station Tarzoo. (GNS)