Four Myths about Car Insurance in UAE Busted

A car insurance policy is mandatory in the UAEimplies one must buy car insurance if they own a car. Buying car insurance in the UAE can be a daunting task, especially for the first-time insurance buyers. Policy buyers will say that they want a certain type of coverage but actually they want something else.
Well, this is not a fault of the policy buyers. It’s more to do with the fact that the concept of insurance is often confusing for first-time insurance buyers. When it comes to buying car insurance, there are several myths associated with the car insurance in the UAE.
Unfortunately, most of the people tend to believe these myths. As a result, they don’t understand the actual coverage offered by the car insurance plans and eventually make a mistake when buying car insurance. It is always a wise idea to be completely informed about the nuances of the car insurance plan that you are going to buy. It helps to make the most of your money spent on it.
Here we are going to bust 4 myths about buying car insurance in the UAE. It will help you to make a well-informed decision.
Myth – 1: My Car Dealer will provide me with the Best Insurance Plan.
When someone buys a new car, their car dealer offers to arrange a car insurance policy for them. It is true that the majority of the people believe that buying car insurance from the dealer is the best idea. However, it’s a myth. Car dealers offer you plans from the insurers that have collaborated with them. In return, they get a good percentage of commission. The policy might not be the best deal for you but it is the best deal for them. You can get a cheaper plan or more benefits if you compare a few car insurance policies online. That is why you should always purchase a policy after comparing with other insurers to get the best coverage at the lowest premium rate.
Myth - 2: If I have a personal accident cover, all my medical expenses will be covered in case of an accident.
While buying car insuranceAE, some insurance buyers opt for additional personal accident cover to fulfil their insurance needs. They tend to assume that it covers all of their medical expenses in case they meet with a road accident. However, this myth.
The policy only pays a lump sum benefit in the event ofccidental death or accidental permanent disablement.ersonal accident coverage is provided for pre- specific injuries. In the event of partial disablement, the policyholders will get coverage up to AED 1,00,000hile for permanent disablement, the policyholders will get coverage up to AED 2,00,000. If you get injured due to a road accident, you can rely on your health insurance plan to take care of all of your medical expenses.
Myth – 3: Agency Repair is an Essential Feature
Agency repair is one of the most demanded features for comprehensive car insurance policies. It means that if any kind of repair is needed for your car after an accident, you can avail the repair facility at one of the authorized garages of the official dealer. The main issue with this kind of policy is that it is costlier than the policies that don’t offer agency repair coverage.
Myth- 4: Third-party Liability Insurance is always the Cheaper Option
Most of the people opt for third-party car insurance, believing that it is cheaper than comprehensive car insurance. This is nothing but a myth. A third-party motor insurance plan covers only a policyholder against any legal liability, including death and bodily injuries caused to a third-party or damage caused to their vehicle.
Unlike comprehensive car insurance, third-party car insurance doesn’t offer coverage for the damage caused to the own vehicle or any personal belongings in the vehicle. Therefore, opting for a third-party liability insurance plan can cost an arm and a leg due to these factors. So, choose a plan mindfully that can benefit you in the long run.
Final Words
Don’t pay heed to any myths at the time of buying automobile insurance in the UAE. Having said that, it is a must to know about the policy and what it covers. It will help to avail the offered insurance benefits. In addition to this, knowing everything about your car insurance policy reduces the risk of claim rejection.
In this article, we busted 4 major myths but there are numerous myths prevalent in the insurance market. So, be aware while opting for a car insurance policy and make a well informed insurance decision.