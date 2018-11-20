Four militants, Para commando killed in Shopian gunfight

Javid SofiShopian
Four militants and a Para commando were killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces at Nadigam area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.
Reports that a Joint team of army's 34RR, 23 PARA and special operation group of police launched cordon and search operation at Nadigam following inputs about presence of militants in the area.
While the forces’ party was zeroing in on the target location, the militants opened fire which was retaliated triggering a gunfight.
“Four militants have been killed and operation in underway,” Srinagar based Army spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia said.
The identity of slain militants was yet to be ascertained.
According to reports a Para commando was also killed and two troops were injured in the gunfight.
Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile internet service in Pulwama and Shopian.