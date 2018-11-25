About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Published at November 25, 2018


Javid Sofi

Shopian

Four militants were killed in gunfight with government forces at Batagund village in outh Kashmir’s Shopian district in the wee hours of Sunday.

A police official said Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Batagund after receiving specific inputs  about presence of militants in the area.    

He said the militants, who were hiding in a residential house, fired up on a search party at around 1:00 am.

The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which four militants were killed, he said. Reports said an Army man was also injured during the gunfight.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, following the gunfight mobile internet service was snapped in Shopian and Kulgam districts.  

 

