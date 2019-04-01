Four militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

April 01, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Four militants were killed and three forces personnel were injured in a gunfight at Lassipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched at Lassipora following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said militants fired up on a search party when they zeroing in on the target location.

The forces retaliated triggering a gunfight in which four militants were killed, the official said adding that three forces personnel were also injured in the gunfight.

The identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.