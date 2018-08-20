About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four killed as landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar

Published at August 20, 2018 12:39 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

At least four passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu Kashmir today, a senior police officer said. 



The incident took place at Kulligad on the Kishtwar-Paddar road when huge boulders and debris came down from a hillock, trapping a passenger vehicle plying on the road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, told PTI. 

Four persons were killed on the spot.

Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the officer said. 

Officials said the vehicle was carrying a group of devotees from Udhampur to the shrine of Machail in Padder Valley. (PTI)

