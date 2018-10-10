Four Kashmiri students picked up by police in Jalandhar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four Kashmiri students studying in CT Group of Institutions at Shahpur in Jalandhar were picked up from their hostel by police Tuesday night, students said Wednesday.
According to students, police came to their hostel at around 2: am and picked up four Kashmiri students.
“When we asked about the reason, the college authorities didn’t reveal anything and locked us in the hostel,” a Kashmiri student said.
The four students who were picked up are Yasir Rafiq, Idrees peer and Zahid Gulzar from Tral and Azlan Ahmad Khuroo from Sopore.
Later, the students said Khuroo was let free by cops while others were detained.
“We don’t know the reason behind their detention,” said a Kashmir student.
However, Rising Kashmir could not immediately get comments from Punjab police.