Four Jammu residents among five killed in Jalandhar road accident

July 11, 2019 | PTI

Five persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with in SUV near Pachranga village here Thursday morning, police said.

The accident took place when the car driver lost control over the vehicle, which jumped the median strip, crossed over to the other side and then rammed into another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, they said.

The accident occurred at around 8 am when two brothers and their wives, residents of village Chakrohi in Jammu, were coming to Jalandhar in Punjab. All the five, including driver of the ill-fated car, died on the spot, they said.

The deceased, all in the age group of 55-60, were identified as Dev Raj, his brother Darshan Lal and their wives Lajwanti and Raj Kumari, police said. Three occupants of the SUV also suffered injuries in the accident, they said.

The impact of the collision was such that the bodies of the car occupants got stuck in the mangled vehicle and a lot of effort was made to extricate them.