Four Jammu division districts to vote today

Published at October 10, 2018 12:45 AM

Kishtwar to witness triangular fight


Four Jammu division districts to vote today

Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 09:

 People of four districts in Jammu division are going to cast their votes on Wednesday in the second phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls.
People in Kishtwar, Doda, Kathua and Reasi districts would cast their votes in the ULB polls even as National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) boycotted the polls to protest any fiddling with the Article 35-A.
As the Congress and BJP are contesting polls, the two regional parties have fielded their proxy candidates as independent candidatesin many areas to counter the growth of BJP.
In Kishtwar, there is a neck-to-neck fight between independent candidates, who are mostly believed to be from NC, and BharatiyaJanta Party.
Similar is the situation in Dodawhere stiff fight can be witnessed between Congress, BJP and NC’s proxy candidates.
It would be interesting since Congress has tried to revive its base in the mountainous district with active campaigning for their candidates.
In Reasi, there will be a fight between Congress and BJP candidates.
Three districts like Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch have already voted in first phase of ULB polls.

 

 

