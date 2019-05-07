Four injured in Surankote road accident

May 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Four persons were injured, one of them seriously when a vehicle met with an accident in Bufliaz area of Surankote in Poonch district on Tuesday.

A police official said that the Tata Mobile vehicle (JK-02AD-6286) skidded off the road and rolled down the hill at Donar Bufliaz in Surankote today morning.

The mishap occurred when the was on its way to Reasi from Srinagar.

In the incident, four persons including the driver suffered injuries and were taken to Sub-District hospital Surankote for treatment, he said.

Among the injured, Mohd Mushtaq son of Abdul Latief, resident of Shiv Khori Reasi was referred to district hospital Rajouri in serious conditions, he said.

“A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard,” he said. (GNS)