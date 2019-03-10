Four Indians among 157 killed aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight

March 10, 2019 | Agencies

Four Indians were among 157 passengers killed on board the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 commercial jet to Nairobi that was crashed shortly after its takeoff from Addis Ababa on Sunday, airline's CEO Tewolde Gebre Mariam informed.

The airline has said 157 people were on board the flight, including 149 passengers and eight crew members.

The CEO added that the passengers on board included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese citizens, eight Americans, seven British citizens, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians, four people from Slovakia, three Austrians, three Swedes, three Russians, two Moroccans, two Spaniards, two Poles and two Israelis. Belgium, Indonesia, Somalia, Norway, Serbia, Togo, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sudan, Uganda and Yemen each had one citizen on board.

Four of those on board were listed as using United Nations passports and their nationalities were not immediately clear.

“There are no survivors on board the flight, which carried passengers from 33 countries,” said state-run Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.



The contact with the plane, which was heading to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, was lost just six minutes after flight ET302 took off from Addis Ababa at 05:38 GMT.



The site of the crash is located near the town of Bishoftu, some 30 miles to the southeast of the Ethiopian capital.



The last deadly crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger plane was in 2010, when the plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Beirut killing all 90 people on board.

[UNI]