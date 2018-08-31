Four HM OGWs booked under PSA in Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsRajouri, Aug 30:
Four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, who were involved in a Hawala racket in Rajouri district, have been booked and detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), Police said.
Police said they were all associated with HM outfit and had been lodged at Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.
Police identified the OGWs as Sajjad Ahmed Malla, son of Shakeel Ahmed Malla of Maldera tehsil Chetragam of Shopian district; Muhammad Arif, son of Muhammad Yousif of Kotli Bagla of Rajouri district; Khurshid Ahmed Thokar alias Tujmal, son of Ghulam Rasool Thokar of Hiffkuri, tehsil Chatragam of Shopian and Ajaz Ahmed Sofi alias Ghazi Baba, son of Ghulam Ahmed Sofi of Bun Bazar Batapora of Shopian.
In this regard, a dossier was submitted before District Magistrate Rajouri by Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas and the district magistrate issued order for booking them under PSA, Police said.
Police arrested the OGWs on May 12, 2018 along with Rs 1 lakh Hawala money meant for the supply to HM outfit in district Shopian, for which a case under FIR No 250/2018 under sections 13/18/20/21 ULA and 120-B/RPC stands registered in Police Station Rajouri.
During investigation of case, it has come to fore that these OGWs were in constant touch with Hizb commanders, Saddam Paddar and Zeenat-ul-Islam, who motivated them to visit Rajouri to bring Hawala money and made hideouts to motivate youth in a bid to revive militancy, Police said.
However, they said before they could cause any damage in furtherance to their mission, the network of the OGWs was smashed by Police and all of them were arrested.
Meanwhile, after the order was issued by DM Rajouri, Police arrested all of them were detained under the Public Safety Act and lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.