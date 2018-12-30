Four govt employees suspended for dereliction of duty in Kupwara

AgenciesSrinagar
Four government employees were suspended for dereliction of duty in north Kashmir district of Kupwara, an official said here on Sunday.
He said four employees of Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Handwara and Narbal were found not to be discharging their duties properly.
“The employees were suspended by Secretary, Public Health and Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control, Farooq Ahmad Shah while chairing a meeting of PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) departments on Saturday,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shah reviewed the preparedness for meeting contingency of drinking water crisis due to the sub-zero temperature in the Valley for past few days.
The Secretary directed all the SEs, XENs and other officials of the department to be present at their respective stations so as to tackle the present situation which has emerged due to the frozen water supply pipes in Kashmir.