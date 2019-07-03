Four-fold increase in number of rapes against children between 1994 and 2016 in India: Report

July 03, 2019 | Agencies

India has registered a four-fold increase in the number of rapes against children between 1994 and 2016, according to a new report by an alliance of six child-focused organisations.



The report quotes National Crime Records Bureau data, which shows that the number of rapes against children in 1994 was 3,986 while in 2016 it was 16,863, accounting for a rise of 4.2 times.



Titled 'Child Rights in India - An Unfinished Agenda', the report talks about a number of issues including, malnutrition, crime against children and education.



It has also identified four components of child rights that, it says, have received lesser attention. These four components are sexual and reproductive health, access to play, recreation and leisure, family and community-based protection mechanisms and engagement of children in decision-making at family and community level.



The report states that decreasing sex ratio and increase in incidents of rape are the two indicators that demonstrate the increased vulnerability of girls.



Girls, especially from rural areas across the country, believe that security concerns are leading to limited mobility, thus hampering their economic and social development.



"In all states, girls reported that their mobility is severely compromised due to safety and security reasons and this does not affect boys to the same extent," it said.



According to an NCRB report, 'Crimes in India 2016', a total of 106,958 crimes were committed against children that year. A majority of these crimes were kidnapping and abduction (52.3 per cent) and sexual offences (34.4 per cent), including child rape.



The child rights report has also identified that social disaggregation on the lines of gender, social groups and religion increase vulnerability of children and their inability to demand their rights.