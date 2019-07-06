Four EOs of MCs suspended for ‘misconduct, fund misappropriation’

July 06, 2019 | RK Online Desk

The authorities have placed under suspension four executive officers of municipal committees based on “preliminary inquiry” reports into the alleged charges of misappropriation, irregularities in financial transactions, gross negligence and misconduct.

According to an order issued by the Director Urban Local Bodies, the officers placed under suspension Including Sarfaraz Ahmad Bhat, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Ganderbal, Shabir Ahmad Wani, Chief Executive Officer Municipal Committee Pahalgam (former Chief Executive Officer MC Anantnag), Syed Nayeem Rizvi, Executive Officer Municipal Committee Bandipora (former Executive Officer MC Anantnag and Ghulam Mohiudin Malik (Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag).

During the period of suspension, the officers will remain attached in the office of the director urban local bodies Kashmir, the order says.

Meanwhile, Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir has forwarded a letter to government through Housing and Urban Development Department for detailed investigations in all the four cases by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Following the communication, Additional Secretary to government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has forwarded a letter to Director ACB for a detailed probe against all the four officers. (GNS)