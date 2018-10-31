About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four DySPs transferred

Published at October 31, 2018 12:23 AM


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 30:

Police Tuesday ordered transfer of four Deputy Superintendents of Police with immediate effect.
As per the order issued by police headquarters, Tussif Ahmad, DySp IR-16th bn is transferred and posted as DySP Imam Sahab Shopian vice Mohammad Rafiq, who has transferred and posted as in charge district Jail Leh.
Shaih Nahien Ahmad DySP JKAP-3rd bn is transferred and posted as DySP PC Srinagar vice Adil Mushtaq, who had been transferred and posted as DySP 3rd bn.
They shall be relieved forth with, as per the order issued by Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh.

