Four drug peddlers, suppliers arrested: Police

July 05, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested four drug peddlers and suppliers from north Kashmir’s Sopore area of Baramulla district—recovering three kilograms of Charas from their possession.

A police official in Sopore said that on a reliable information regarding the distribution of drugs by peddlers among youth of town Sopore, a Police party of Police Station Tarzoo established a naka at national highway Choora and intercepted a Tata Sumo bearing registration number JKO5B 0632.

"During search of the vehicle, police recovered 1.5 kilograms of Charas from two peddlers Sajad Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Ahmad Lone and Abdul Majid Lone son of Mohammad Ismail Lone, residents of Tujjar Shareef Sopore. The vehicle was also seized," the official said.

Sopore police said that a naka was also established at railway crossing Amargrah Sopore and a Maruti car bearing registration number JK15 1691 was intercepted by the police.

"Two drug peddlers namely Nissar Ahmad Kumar son of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar, a resident of Plan Bandipora and Mohammad Ashraf Bhat @Asha son of Late Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, a resident of Rebban Sopore were arrested and 1.5 kilograms of Charas was recovered from their possession," police said.

Police said that in this regard, case under FIR No.'s 70,71/2019 U/S 8/20, 29 NDPS Act was registered respectively in Police Station Tarzoo & investigation was taken up.




