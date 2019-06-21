Four drug peddlers booked under PSA in Kupwara

June 21, 2019 | Agencies

Police authorities booked four drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA) in north Kashmir’s frontier Kupwara district on Friday.



A senior police officer told a local news agency that in its ongoing drive against drug menace, four more persons namely Reyaz Ahmad Badan (24) son of Abdul Qayoom, Mudasir Ahmad Piswal, Tanveer Ahmad Raina and Zameer Ahmad Raina (28) son of Mohammad Israel, all residents of Amrohie Karnah were booked under the PSA and lodged in different jails.



While two of them, Reyaz and Zameer were arrested in January 30, this year along with 19 kilogram of narcotics substance worth over Rs 70 crore, others Mudasir and Tanveer were arrested last month.



Soon after the arrest of Reyaz and Zameer police had filed a case under FIR No 02/19 U/S 08/21 NDPS Act in PS Kralpora against the duo whose arrest was termed by police as great success.



"The catch will be helpful in protecting the gullible youth from Pakistan-based designs, which lure them into drug smuggling and its consumption," police had said.



The officer said that all the four persons were booked under the stringent law of J&K Prevention of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance act 1988, by the orders of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.



He said that Reyaz has been booked vide Government Order Number DIVCOM-K/84/2019, Mudasir under DIVCOM-K/85/2019, Tanveer under DIVCOM-K/86/2019 and Zameer under DIVCOM-K/87/2019.



While Reyaz and Tanveer were shifted to district jail Anantnag, Mudasir and Zameer taken to district jail Baramulla, he added.



On June 7, authorities had booked four drug peddlers namely Abdul Majeed Munshi (43) of Munshi Mohalla Gulgam, Ghulam Rasool War (36) of Gonipora, Hyhama, Mohammad Hussain Lone (35) of Mirnag Hyhama and Shabir Ahmad Mir (29) of Dardpora, Kralpora under the PSA.

