Four die in Shangus village

Mir, Gulzar, Mansoor shocked over loss of lives
Mir, Gulzar, Mansoor shocked over loss of lives
Shafat Mir/Rising Kashmir NewsShangus (Anantnag):
In a tragic incident at Khanpora locality in Shangus area of Anantnag district, four people died while one suffered injuries after falling inside an under construction trench.
The incident occurred at Khanpora Uttersoo village when a local, Mohammad Maqbool Khan was repairing a trench in his compound. As per locals, when Khan accidentally fell inside the trench, his wife Shameema, rushed towards the spot in order to help him out. Seeing this, their son, Sabzar Ahmed also turned up at the spot and jumped in to the trench, in order to rescue his parents, who were accompanied by his two neighbors. All the five were later on pulled out by the locals, as wife of Maqbool Khan had died on spot while three others succumbed to their injuries, on way to hospital, according to an official.
The deceased who were declared brought dead at district hospital Anantnag were identified as Sabzar Ahmed Son of Mohammed Maqbool, brothers Zahid Ahmad Ahanger and Umar Ahmad Ahanger sons of Ghulam Mohd Ahanger, all natives of Utersoo area. Doctors claimed the cause of death as asphyxiation. Mohammad Maqbool Khan, who lost his wife and son in this incident, is battling for his life in the hospital.
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G.A. Mir has expressed deep shock and grief over the unfortunate incident that happened in Utrusso (Khanpora Area) of Shangau Anantng in which four persons have lost their lives.
MLA Shangus Gulzar Ahmad Wani while expressing deep shock over the loss of lives described the incident as very tragic, disappointing and shocking, saying that loss of lives has shaken him.
Both G.A. Mir and MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani conveyed their deepest condolences to bereaved families and expressed solidarity with them.
Sympathizing with the bereaved family, both the leaders prayed for peace to departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.
Senior PDP leader and former MLA Shangus, Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy on Sunday also expressed grief over the death of three youth and a woman in South Kashmir’s Khanpora area, Shangus.
In a statement, senior PDP leader and former MLA Shangus, Mansoor Hussain Sohrawardhy expressed grief over the tragic incident and expressed solidarity with the families of the bereaved people.
He also prayed for the recovery of Mohammad Maqbool Khan who is battling for his life at the hospital.
Mansoor further asked the district administration to provide all necessary help and assistance to the affected while pitching for the immediate relief to the families of the deceased persons.
“We stand by them at the hour of this irreparable grief and pray to Almighty Allah to give patience to families of the victims. We want to assure the families that we will not hesitate in doing whatever is needed to be done that could minimise their pain and sufferings,” Mansoor said.