Four die in an accident in Anantnag

Get - On the Play Store.
Three persons were injured in a mysterious blast at Tosamaidan area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday. A police officer said an explosion occurred at Tosamaidian area today afternoon. "In the incident, three persons suffered injuries and have been taken to nearb...More
Internet services have been restored in Srinagar district asfter being snapped early morning on Sunday followinga shootout between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar district. Earlier a Special Operations Group personnel was killed while four others...More
A wreath laying ceremony was held for slain policeman Parvaiz Ahmad at District Police Lines Srinagar on Sunday. A police spokesperson said the slain cop is a resident of village Dandote Tehsil Budhal district Rajouri. Parvaiz was killed and four others, including a policem...More
Four people including a lady died in an accident in Khanpora locality of Shangus in Anantnag district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Uttersoo village in which four persons including a lady, Shameema wife of Maqbool Khan fell into an under construction trench. An officia...More
Nobel prize-winning author V S Naipaul, known for his critical commentary on colonialism, idealism, religion and politics, has died at the age of 85, his family said early today.Naipaul wrote more than 30 books of fiction and nonfiction. His first book was 'The Mystic Masseu...More
Two people, including a "notorious drug peddler", were arrested with heroin and poppy in two separate operations in Jammu division's Rajouri and Jammu districts, police said on Sunday.Shakoor Ahmad, a resident of Dhani Dhar village, was arrested after seven gm of heroin was ...More
Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that she was disappointed by the manner in which the statement in support of Article 35 A was hastily disowned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rajesh Gupta. In a Tweet, Mehbooba wrote, "Disappointed by t...More
Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta Sunday said the statement of party legislator Gagan Bhagat in support of Article 35-A was a mistake on his part which will be corrected soon. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of BJP's '...More
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Swayam Prakash Pani Sunday said that the two militant accomplices have been arrested while a "major hideout" has been busted after a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar. He said apparently...More
Authorities on Sunday suspended the internet services in Srinagar district following a shootout between militants and governmentforces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar. The internet service was suspended as a 'precautionary measure', an official said. The shootout started on lat...More
A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries early Sunday morning after a shootout broke out in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid Tweeted, “On a specif...More
Three persons were injured in a mysterious blast at Tosamaidan area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday. A police officer said an explosion occurred at Tosamaidian area today afternoon. "In the incident, three persons suffered injuries and have been taken to nearb...More
Internet services have been restored in Srinagar district asfter being snapped early morning on Sunday followinga shootout between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar district. Earlier a Special Operations Group personnel was killed while four others...More
A wreath laying ceremony was held for slain policeman Parvaiz Ahmad at District Police Lines Srinagar on Sunday. A police spokesperson said the slain cop is a resident of village Dandote Tehsil Budhal district Rajouri. Parvaiz was killed and four others, including a policem...More
Four people including a lady died in an accident in Khanpora locality of Shangus in Anantnag district on Sunday. The incident occurred at Uttersoo village in which four persons including a lady, Shameema wife of Maqbool Khan fell into an under construction trench. An officia...More
Nobel prize-winning author V S Naipaul, known for his critical commentary on colonialism, idealism, religion and politics, has died at the age of 85, his family said early today.Naipaul wrote more than 30 books of fiction and nonfiction. His first book was 'The Mystic Masseu...More
Two people, including a "notorious drug peddler", were arrested with heroin and poppy in two separate operations in Jammu division's Rajouri and Jammu districts, police said on Sunday.Shakoor Ahmad, a resident of Dhani Dhar village, was arrested after seven gm of heroin was ...More
Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that she was disappointed by the manner in which the statement in support of Article 35 A was hastily disowned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Rajesh Gupta. In a Tweet, Mehbooba wrote, "Disappointed by t...More
Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker and former deputy chief minister, Kavinder Gupta Sunday said the statement of party legislator Gagan Bhagat in support of Article 35-A was a mistake on his part which will be corrected soon. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of BJP's '...More
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Swayam Prakash Pani Sunday said that the two militant accomplices have been arrested while a "major hideout" has been busted after a gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar. He said apparently...More
Authorities on Sunday suspended the internet services in Srinagar district following a shootout between militants and governmentforces in Batmaloo area of Srinagar. The internet service was suspended as a 'precautionary measure', an official said. The shootout started on lat...More
A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel of Jammu Kashmir Police was killed while three forces personnel received injuries early Sunday morning after a shootout broke out in Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid Tweeted, “On a specif...More