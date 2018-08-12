About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four die in an accident in Anantnag

Published at August 12, 2018 12:42 PM 0Comment(s)4689views


Shafat Mir

Anantnag
Four people including a lady died in an accident in Khanpora locality of Shangus in Anantnag district on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Uttersoo village in which four persons including a lady, Shameema wife of Maqbool Khan fell into an under construction trench.
An official said the lady died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.
Two of the slain were identified as Sabzar Ahmed Son of Mohammed Maqbool and Zahid Ahmed Ahanger Son of Gull Mohammed Ahanger, both residents of Uttersoo.
