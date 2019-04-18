Four CRPF men on poll duty injured in central Kashmir

April 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A Four CRPF troopers were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Official sources told GNS that a Gypsy bearing registration number HR55C-3383, part of the poll duty, skidded off a bridge and fell into a nallah at Chadoora area. In the mishap, four CRPF men including an officer were injured.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that the injured have been shifted to hospital.

"A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up," he said.

Meanwhile, window panes of a vehicle, part of the election duty, were damaged after attacked with stones by a group of youth near Gogo area of Humhama in Budgam district.