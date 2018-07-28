About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four CRPF men injured in Awantipora grenade attack

Published at July 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Four CRPF men were injured in a grenade explosion at Jawbhara area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday evening.

A police officer said that some suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards the CRPF party near Jawbhara Chowk.

In the blast, four CRPF men of 130 bn, sustained splinter injuries and were taken to nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

Soon after the incident, the government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers, he said. (GNS)

 

