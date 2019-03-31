Four Councilors in MC Budgam resigns from BJP

March 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Four Councillors from Municipal Committee Budgam Saturday resigned from Bhartiya Janata Party stating that party has no interest in addressing the grievances of people.

These Councillors accused party brass of deceit and said they were assured of all possible help but once elected BJP ignored them.

Those who resigned from the BJP included Ghulam Rasool Bhat (ward 9) of Naraspora, Nisar Ahmed Najar (Ward 13) of Chanmohalla, Samiullah Bhat (Ward 8) of Housing Colony Ompora and Shahnaz Nisar (Ward 7) of Chanmohalla.

“BJP leaders motivated us to join them and contest Municipal elections. Today we realized their aim was only to let elections happen. They are least bothered about the welfare of the people,” the members told news agency CNS.

“Its better for us to part our ways with BJP and work independently for the people. We urge upon the people not to fall into the trap of BJP in Kashmir as they believe in only exploitation,” they said. (CNS)