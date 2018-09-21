About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Four cops abducted by gunmen in Shopian

Published at September 21, 2018 09:29 AM 0Comment(s)1500views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Three SPOs and a Police constable were abducted by suspected militants in Kapran area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday early morning.

Official sources said that militants barged inside the houses of the policemen and abducted four of them including three SPOs and one constable at Kapran village.

A Senior Police official said that the militants abducted the four cops from their respective homes and we have taken cognizance into it.

The officer identified the abducted policemen as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh, Nisar Ahmad Dhobi and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.(GNS)

