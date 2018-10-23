Four careers cut short

Irshad, Uzair, Muqeem and Talib joined together in death
Shafat MirKulgam, Oct 22:
A 13-year-old, a 17-year-old, an 18-year-old, and a 21-year-old joined together in death. All were students.
An eighth standard student was shot dead by the government forces when he was standing near Laroo bus stand; a 12th standard student, who had to write exams on Monday, was killed in the gunfight site explosion; a B.A. 1st semester student, who also had to write his exams was killed in the same explosion and a B.Sc. pass out, who had applied for a Masters course, and had come to clear the debris, became a casualty with them.
UZAIR MUSHTAQ, a 13-year-old, 8th standard student and a native of Gousia Colony, Reshipora of Kulgam main town was shot in the head near the Laroo bus stand by the government forces as clashes had erupted by then at several spots away from the gunfight site.
“Uzair left home along with other kids of the locality to visit the gunfight spot at around 9:30 am. Barely half a kilometre from his home, he was shot in the head,” says a relative of Uzair as he breaks down.
According to eyewitnesses, Uzair was walking through a field, a kilometre from the gunfight spot along with his friends and was not part of the stone-throwing crowd.
“He was a kid. How could they target fire a small kid directly on his head,” Uzair’s relative says as he breaks down.
Uzair leaves behind a younger sister, a 4th standard student, and his parents.
MOHAMMAD MUQEEM, 17, the gunfight site explosion victim was supposed to write his 12th standard exam today.
A day ahead he received fatal wounds in the blast near the gunfight site and died on way to the hospital.
He was a native of the same locality and lived a few houses from the gunfight spot.
“Muqeem had tea with me and by then the gunfight had ended and the cordon was lifted. Like many other youth from the locality, he went to the gunfight site to help clear the rubble,” says Muqeem’s father HafizullahBhat, a labourer by profession. “I was also near the gunfight site at a little distance and a loud bang created a chaos. Youth rushed toward the spot to take the injured in blankets and bed sheets for shifting them to the hospital. Until his body was brought back home from the hospital, I had no idea he was among the slain. He was declared brought dead at District Hospital Kulgam.”
Muqeem left behind a younger brother, a sister and parents. The family has no land holding and survives on the daily wages of Hafizullah.
TALIB MAQBOOL, 18, another student, who died on Sunday in the explosion, was supposed to appear in his B.A. 1st semester exams.
“He had fared well in Economics during his higher secondary days. He loved Economics a lot and was planning to go for Masters in the same subject. He had taken it as a subject to study during his undergraduate course too in the Government Degree College, Kulgam. Due to communication blockade, the family did not know that he was among the dead,” Talib’s uncle says.
Talib leaves behind a younger sister and mother while his father, a chemist, had died a decade ago.
Talib’s family lives in a single-roomed mud house and there is no one to earn for the family.
“With Talib’s death, the hopes of the coming good days got buried for the family,” murmurs a relative.
IRSHAD AHMED PADDAR, a 21-year-old youth died of explosion wounds after he went to the gunfight spot to help clear the debris after the gunfight was over.
He was a B.Sc. pass out and had applied for a Masters course in the University of Kashmir.
“He left home to visit the site after the gunfight ended. Irshad died on the spot after the explosive device went off. It was the carelessness on part of the administration that had not cleared the debris of the explosive material. The gunfight spot should have been cleared by the bomb disposal squad before letting people venture there,” says a relative of Irshad while his elder brother, a Sub Inspector in the Police department nods in agreement.
Irshad was the youngest of the siblings and had two brothers and five sisters, three of who are married.