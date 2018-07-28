Four arrested in Soura weapon snatching incident: Police

July 27:
Police Friday claimed that it cracked a weapon snatching case that took place in Soura Srinagar on February 25 this year by arresting the four accused.
In a statement issued, Police said an attack was carried out on the guard post deployed at the residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi.
In the attack one policeman Farooq Ahmad was killed and his service rifle was snatched.
The evidence collected during initial investigation, police said revealed the role of local militant Isa Fazli resident of Shadab Colony 90 Feet Road Soura.
Further, as the investigation progressed, police said the role of other militants including Syed Owais Shafi of Kokernag, Tawseef Ahmad and their associates Umar Noor Bhat of New Colony Chattabal, Waseem Ahmad Sofi of Bagh-e-Nand Singh Chatabal, Ubaid Zoji of Naribal Soura and Adil Majid Bhat was established.
“Investigation also revealed that in the evening of 24.2.2018, a plan was hatched in the house of Adil Majid Bhat at Bagh-e-Nand Singh Chatabal wherein they had intricately planned to attack the guard post deployed at residence of Hurriyat leader Fazal Haq Qureshi and snatch the weapon,” police spokesperson said.