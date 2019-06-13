About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 13, 2019 | PTI

Four arrested for smuggling heroin in Jammu

Four members of an inter-state gang of narcotic smugglers were arrested and heroin was seized from them in Jammu city, officials said Thursday.

A police team intercepted a vehicle at Kunjwani area in the city and seized 175 grams of heroin, they said.

Nisar Ahmed of Shopian in Kashmir,Sandeep Kumar of Jalandhar in Punjab, Sandeep Kumar of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh and Raghbir Singh of Jalandhar were arrested and a case was registered against them, they said.

