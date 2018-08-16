Four army men injured as gunfight rages along LoC in Nowgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Four army men were injured in a gunfight at Nowgam sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
A police officer said that army's 8 Bihar intercepted a group of infiltrators near Sangam Post at around 9:20 am. "The group of militants after being challenged opened fire triggering off a gunfight".
In the initial firefight, four army men suffered bullet wounds and were evacuated to a nearby medical facility of army, he said.
Soon after the gunfight broke out between the infiltrators and the army, additional reinforcements were rushed to the site and the entire area has been cordoned off, he said.
He said that the operation in the area is still ongoing. (GNS)