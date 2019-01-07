Founder MMET congratulates students’ on resounding success

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar,Jan 7:
Founder, Muslim Model Educational Trust, Pulwama (MMET) Sheikh Ahamdullah Nissar in a congratulatory message expressed his happiness on the astounding performance of the students of MMET Pulwama in the recently held class 10th examinations under J&K State Board.
He also congratulated the chairman and staff of MMET Pulwama for their efforts and dedication to enable the institution reach the peaks of success in the field of education and extra-curricular activities. Providing suggestions and inputs to the students he on the basis of his experience and current trend suggested that education is not limited to textbooks but the elementary idea of education which revolves around learning of new facts, experimenting, playing sports and much more must be understood and followed and sked the students to always follow the path of righteousness and always work hard with complete determination.