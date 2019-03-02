Foundations of GDCs laid at Neeli Nallah, Bhagta

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, MARCH 01:
Principal Secretary Planning and Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, on Friday laid the foundation stone of newly-sanctioned Government Degree College Neeli Nallah on Friday.
As per an official, District Development Commissioner Udhampur, Dr. Piyush Singla, ADDC, Ashok Kumar, ACR, Vikar Giri, Assistant Commissioner Development, Neelam Khajuria, and other district Officers besides local representatives and prominent citizens of the area were present on the occasion.
On the occasion, Kansal said that the establishment of GDC at Neeli Nallah would benefit about 22000 population of 25 adjoining villages of the area. He added earlier there were four colleges in Udhampur district and now Government has sanctioned four new colleges to cater to the demand of far-flung areas of the district which will boost the higher education scenario in the district.
Kansal said that to provide quality education in rural areas is topmost priority of the Governor’s administration. He further said that the new college campus will have 45 kanals and 16 marlas state land free from all encumbrances and same has been handed over to the College authorities.
He directed SE R&B to start work immediately on the project and also directed Principal Degree College Udhampur to start classes from this session onwards for which locals have offered Panchayat Garh and community hall buildings.
Earlier, locals and elected representative of the area welcomed the Principal Secretary and thanked him and Governor’s administration for sanctioning four new Degree Colleges for hilly and deserving areas of the district, the official added.
Meanwhile, the official added that Commissioner Secretary Forests, Ecology and Environment, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, also laid the foundation stone of Government Degree College Katra at Bhagta here.
The ceremony was held in presence of District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib and Additional DC, Ramesh Chander.
A large number of locals and students from the vicinity were also present on the occasion. The chief guest congratulated the gathering on the foundation of the college. He expressed happiness on opening up of an education centre in the remote village.
DDC Indu Chib, also expressed satisfaction over the project and said that the college is going to open up road to further development of the village.
Among others, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vivek Puri, Chief Education Officer, Nirmal Choudhary, sarpanchs and officials from PWD were also present at the occasion, said the official.