Foundation World School organizes seminar on parenting

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 28:
Foundation World School on Sunday organized a seminar titled ‘Educating and Parenting Gen Next' Sunday at convocation complex in University of Kashmir, Srinagar.
On the occasion the Director of the School, Mubashir Aslam Wafai welcomed the guests. While expressing gratitude he said the school is trying to let the world know that how children can be taken to a better future.
Wafai said Kashmiri youth have immense talent and that needs to be exploited because the world is teaching us everything very fast. He also thanked the teaching team and other staff of the school for their hard efforts.
Guest speaker at the event Syed Hyder Ali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Millennia 21 century Academy Indonesia delivered lecture regarding educating and upbringing of the children keeping future challenges in view.
While appreciating the parents of the school for being present in the seminar he said, “We should be aware of the innovative developments that could help our children to walk parallel with this world.”
Talking about the generation gap, Ali said that in teenage the youth nowadays think that they are more intelligent than their parents. “Children are using latest types of equipment and a digital technology in which they have an access of multiple things which keeps them updated about everything and that is why they think and owe a perception that their parents don’t understand them.”