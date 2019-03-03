Foundation of Govt Degree College laid at Chadoora

Budgam, March 2:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone in presence of Deputy Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today laid foundation stone of Government Degree College at Chadoora in Budgam district.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said the work on the project will be started immediately so that the long pending demand of locals is addressed. He said that it is a moment of great joy, that this Sub-Division has been bestowed with a Govt. Degree College by the Government.
He said the college will not only facilitate students of the Sub-Division to get the higher education but will also open doors of prosperity for them. He further said that this institution will be a milestone in further strengthening the higher education status of the area adding that the college will be developed with all facilities including outdoor and indoor sports infrastructure.
On the occasion, DC Budgam said that the college will cater to the higher educational needs of the students. She said that hundreds of students of various local villages will get admission for different graduate level courses in the college. She said that the government is determined to ensure educational facilities to the students in their areas.